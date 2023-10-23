6-year-old boy dies after ATV crashes

ATV accident: A 6-year-old boy died after falling off an ATV on Sunday. (FluxFactory/iStock)

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. — A 6-year-old Florida boy riding as a passenger on an all-terrain vehicle died Sunday when the vehicle crashed, authorities said.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the single-vehicle crash occurred in Lehigh Acres at about 12:30 p.m. EDT, WINK-TV reported.

Troopers said a 29-year-old man from Fort Myers was driving the ATV along a dirt path with the boy, who was a passenger, near Sunshine Boulevard, N., according to WBBH-TV.

The man failed to slow down for a sloped ditch, which caused the child to fall off the ATV, the television station reported.

According to the FHP, neither the man nor the child was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, WBBH-TV reported. No other vehicles were involved.

The boy was taken to Lehigh Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to WINK. According to the FHP, the man had injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening, WBBH reported.

Troopers said an investigation was ongoing. The identities of the child and the adult have not been released.

