2-year-old girl dead after accidentally shooting herself, police say

Child dies: A 2-year-old child died after accidentally shooting herself with a loaded firearm at a residence in Hampton, Virginia. (Silas Stein/picture alliance via Getty Images)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

HAMPTON, Va. — A 2-year-old Virginia girl died on Tuesday after she gained possession of a loaded firearm and accidentally shot herself, authorities said.

According to the Hampton Police Division, the shooting occurred at about 1 p.m. EST in Hampton, WVEC-TV reported. A 911 call was made from a residence in the 500 block of Marcella Road at about 1:05 p.m., according to the television station.

According to a news release, officers arriving at the residence discovered the 2-year-old suffering from a single gunshot wound. The child was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries.

Police said that no charges have been filed in the case at this time, but an investigation is ongoing, WAVY-TV reported.

It is unclear how the child gained access to the gun, according to the television station. Police did not say whether anyone else was in the residence at the time of the shooting.

No other information has been released.

