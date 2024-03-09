2 women accused of driving dead man to bank to withdraw money

Accused: Karen Casbohm, left, and Loreen Bea Feralo, 55, were charged with gross abuse of a corpse and theft from a person in a protected class. (Ashtabula Police Department)

ASHTABULA, Ohio — Two women in northeast Ohio are accused of driving the body of an 80-year-old to a bank to withdraw money from his account before dropping the dead man off at a hospital, authorities said.

>> Read more trending news

Karen Casbohm, 63, and Loreen Bea Feralo, 55, both of Ashtabula, were charged with gross abuse of a corpse and theft from a person in a protected class, according to a news release from the Ashtabula Police Department.

“This is very unusual,” Ashtabula County Prosecuting Attorney Cecilia Cooper told WJW-TV.

Ashtabula police Chief Robert Stell told WOIO-TV that the two women lived with Douglas Layman, of Ashtabula, and found him dead on March 4.

With the help of a third person, who has not been identified, the women placed Layman in a vehicle, the Star Beacon newspaper of Akron reported.

Cooper said the two women allegedly propped Layman’s body up in the front seat of a vehicle and then drove to a bank drive-thru to withdraw approximately $900, WJW reported.

“It is further alleged that Mr. Layman was placed in the vehicle in such a manner that he would be visible to bank staff in order to make the withdrawal,” police said.

According to police, the two women, who were not related to Layman, were allowed to withdraw money as long as the man was in the vehicle, according to WOIO.

After withdrawing the cash, the women allegedly drove Layman’s body to the Ashtabula County Medical Center and dropped him off without providing any information about the man or themselves, police said in their news release. A few hours later one of the females contacted the hospital and provided information about Layman.

Officers responded to Layman’s residence and spoke with Casbohm and Feralo, the Star Beacon reported.

Casbohm appeared in court for an arraignment hearing on March 5 and a $5,000 bond was set, according to WKYC-TV. Feralo is expected to have an arraignment hearing on March 14, the television station reported.

Officials said more charges could be pending.

© 2024 Cox Media Group