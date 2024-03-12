2 killed in house explosion; damage found miles away from site

Drone video shows smoke and debris from a house explosion in Crescent Township. (WPXI)

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CRESCENT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Two people were killed in a massive house explosion in Pennsylvania on Tuesday morning.

The explosion in Crescent Township in Allegheny County was felt and resulted in damage at properties several miles away, our sister station WPXI reported.

County officials said a man and a woman were killed in the blast. They did not identify the victims.

A local gas company responded to the explosion site and determined that the property was not serviced by them. Instead, it had a private gas well. There was also propane on the property.

When fire crews arrived, they said a fire had been burning in the foundation of the home and in a neighboring hillside, which had been leveled by the blast, WPXI reported.

First responders said the scene is in a remote area and that people should stay away to allow crews to access the site.

The fire marshal will investigate, WPXI reported.

Drone video shows smoke billowing from a house explosion in Crescent Township (WPXI)

