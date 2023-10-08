2 killed, 3 others injured in ‘targeted’ shooting near Los Angeles

Two people were killed and others were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Inglewood, California.

2 killed, 3 others injured in ‘targeted’ shooting near Los Angeles Two people were killed and others were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Inglewood, California. (Alex_Schmidt/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Two people were killed and others were injured in a shooting Saturday night in Inglewood, California.

>> Read more trending news

The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. by the intersection of Manchester and Crenshaw, KABC reported.

The victims were identified as five men who were over 50 years old, KTLA reported.

Officials with the city said that one of the men died at the scene. A second man died while in surgery at the hospital, according to the news outlet. One of the three injured victims is in critical condition and the other two have non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say that men were sitting in a car in a parking lot when another car pulled up and started shooting at them, KTLA reported.

Mayor James Butts said he believes the shooting was a “targeted attack,” according to KABC.

It is not clear if there are any suspects in custody.

Latest trending news:
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!