2 arrested for series of robberies while wearing a ‘Michael Myers’ mask

OMAHA, Neb. — Police announced Thursday that two suspects were arrested in connection with multiple robberies earlier this week in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Omaha Police Department said in a release that Jorden Payne, 20, and a 17-year-old girl were arrested in connection to multiple robberies on Monday.

At least four people were attacked in south-central Omaha between 6:11 p.m. and 7:05 p.m., according to KETV.

Officers were called out to three incidents Monday night, WOWT reported.

Each victim reported that the suspect drove a gray or silver vehicle.

“The suspect was described as wearing a “Michael Myers” mask and assaulting the victims with a hammer before taking property from them,” police said.

The suspects were located on Wednesday at 3442 Augusta Avenue, police said.

Payne has been charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of attempted robbery, according to KETV. The girl was charged with two counts of robbery, a count of attempted robbery and a count of criminal mischief.

The 17-year-old girl’s name has not been released since she is a minor.