12 students, 1 teacher remembered in vigil 25 years after Columbine shooting

25th Anniversary Of The Columbine School Shooting Marked In Colorado DENVER, COLORADO - APRIL 19: Signage for Columbine High School during a 25th Year Remembrance ceremony on April 19, 2024 at First Baptist Church of Denver in Denver, Colorado. Twelve students and one teacher were shot and killed and many more injured on April 20, 1999 at Columbine High School in Littleton, Colorado in a school shooting that shocked the country at the time. (Photo by Marc Piscotty/Getty Images) (Marc Piscotty/Getty Images)

DENVER — Saturday, April 20, marks the 25th anniversary of the Columbine High School shooting.

A vigil was held Friday night, according to The Associated Press. There were 13 chairs left empty with small candles on them to honor the 13 people who were killed. Biographies of the victims were read.

Columbine was the worst school shooting in the country during that time. It happened on April 20, 1999, in Littleton, Colorado, according to USA Today. Two students, Dylan Klebold and Eric Harris, gunned down a teacher and their classmates. They left multiple injured as well.

Those killed included Rachel Scott, Kyle Velasquez, Corey DePooter, Steven Curnow, Cassie Bernall, Kelly Fleming, Matt Kechter, Daniel Mauser, Dan Rohrbaugh, Isaiah Shoels, John Tomlin and Lauren Townsend, according to the AP. A teacher was also killed. His name was Dave Sanders, 47.

Mauser’s father spoke at the vigil, according to the AP.

“And most importantly we ask you to never forget, never forget the victims of Columbine. The slain, the injured, the traumatized and their families. And especially never forget those who lost their lives,” said Mauser, according to the AP. At the vigil, Mauser was wearing the sneakers his son was wearing when he was killed, according to KDVR.

“And it took a little while, but it started occurring to me, well, that’s very symbolic. I wear his shoes, I’m walking in Daniel’s shoes. This is how I honor him. Especially when I got these shoes, the ones he was wearing on April 20. To me it was inspiring, it was enabling. It was a spiritual thing, you know,” Mauser told the news outlet.

Former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords also spoke at the vigil about her recovery from another shooting where she was almost killed, the AP reported.

“Change doesn’t happen overnight and we can’t do it alone. Join me. Let’s move ahead together,” she said.

Staff, students and alumni of Columbine High School are planning a day of service on Saturday to honor as well as remember the victims killed in the shooting, KDVR reproted.

