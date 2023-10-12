$12 billion with a ‘B:’ Halloween spending skyrockets to new record

Halloween spending (FOTOKITA/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

By Tom Ensey, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Twelve billion bucks will buy a heap of candy corn.

>> Read more trending news

The National Retail Federation’s study by Prosper Insights & Analytics projects that American consumers will spend a whopping $12.2 billion on costumes, decorations, and Halloween candy this year.

That would shatter the previous Halloween spending record of $9.1 billion set in 2017 -- but spending fell to $8 billion when COVID hit, USA Today reported. Doing the math: consumers will spend about $108.45 each this year, up from a little over $100 each in 2022.

The number of people participating in Halloween-themed activities will be up to 73% from the all-time high of 69% in 2022.

The Halloween traditions of decorating yards, handing out candy, and dressing up in costumes are still going strong. Pre-pandemic norms are returning, and more people have started hosting or attending a party, and are taking their children trick-or-treating, the National Retail Federation (NRF) posted on its blog.

More people are planning to dress up -- 69% compared to 67% in 2022. Of those celebrating Halloween, 77% said they will buy decorations, which is about the same as last year, but higher than 72% in 2019.

Projecting the increases in spending has been easier this year -- like other major holidays, people have begun buying their Halloween gear early, NRF reports.

USA Today wrote that witch and ghost costumes are a hit with grown-ups, kids, and even pets. The “Barbie” film and “Super Mario Brothers Movie” have caused a surge in themed costumes.

Don’t forget Wednesday Addams. It’s been a while since the NETFLIX show was a worldwide hit, but there will still be a bunch of little girls in black dresses and pigtails going door-to-door on Halloween as well.

The Lending Tree is throwing cold water on Halloween fever, issuing a dire warning that running up a bunch of Halloween bills on credit cards can haunt you for months to come.

Inflation is scarier than ghosts and ghouls, the website points out. While 50% of responders said inflation will put the brakes on some of their spending but that will be more than offset by the 48% who said they planned significant Halloween expenses.

More than a quarter, 27%, said they’ll go into debt to celebrate Halloween.




Latest holiday news:
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!