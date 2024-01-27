1 soldier dead, 1 wounded after off-base dispute, Army officials say

Soldiers' dispute: File photo. A dispute between two soldiers turned deadly on Saturday. (Daniel Bendjy/iStock )

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

NOLANVILLE, Texas — A dispute between two U.S. Army soldiers on a Texas highway turned deadly Saturday, resulting in the shooting death of one and the wounding of the other, authorities said.

A spokesperson for III Corps confirmed to KXXV-TV that the dispute in Nolanville involved two Fort Cavazos soldiers. The soldiers are active duty troops serving in the 1st Cavalry Division, according to the television station.

According to Nolanville police Chief Michael Hatton, the two soldiers got into an argument at about 8:25 a.m. CST, KWKT-TV reported. The chief said it was unclear what led to the argument, but said the dispute happened away from the base.

Police said the shooting occurred in a roadside ditch, KXXV reported.

Hatton said that the names of the two soldiers are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

Lt. Col. Charles Patterson, a spokesperson for the 1st Cavalry, said that Army officials have been in contact with the families of the soldiers, KWKT reported.

Nolanville is located about 15 miles east of Fort Cavazos and approximately 68 miles north of Austin.

