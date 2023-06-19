2 killed, 3 injured at Father’s Day gathering in Chicago

Chicago shooting: Police are investigating after shots were fired at a Father's Day gathering in a Chicago neighborhood. (Lpettet/iStock)

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

CHICAGO — Two people died and three others were injured after a person opened fire at a Father’s Day gathering in Chicago, according to multiple reports.

Police said the shooting happened just before 8 p.m. The shooter was in a car that pulled up to a family gathering on the city’s South Side, 5th District Cmdr. Tyrone Pendarvis said.

Update 10:30 a.m. EDT June 19: Authorities told WLS-TV and WBBM-TV that the death toll from Sunday’s shooting has risen to two.

Authorities pronounced a 37-year-old man dead at the scene of the shooting. He had been shot in the head, according to WBBM. A 32-year-old man, identified as Brian Ross of Chicago, died after being shot in the neck, WLS reported.

A 27-year-old man remained in critical condition Monday after being shot in the buttocks and shoulder, according to WLS. Two men — a 25-year-old who was shot in the torso and a 19-year-old who was shot in both his legs — were listed in fair condition after the shooting, WBBM reported.

It remained unclear Monday whether the shooting was targeted. Authorities continue to investigate.

— Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Original report: One person was fatally shot and four others were wounded on Sunday during a Father’s Day gathering in Chicago, authorities said.

According to the Chicago Fire Department, the shooting happened in the Roseland neighborhood on Chicago’s South Side, WBBM-TV reported.

The shooting happened a day after one person was killed and 22 others were injured in the southwest Chicago suburb of Willowbrook during a Juneteenth celebration.

Sunday’s incident occurred during a Father’s Day event that had been a neighborhood event for several decades, WLS-TV reported.

Police said gunfire broke out shortly before 8 p.m. CDT in the area of South Princeton Avenue and West 99th Street, according to WMAQ-TV. Police said during a news conference that a car pulled up alongside the gathering, and someone inside the vehicle opened fire, WLS reported.

It is unclear what led to the shooting or a possible motive, WGN-TV reported. The ages and genders of the victims have not been released.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

