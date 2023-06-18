1 juvenile killed, 9 others injured in shooting in St. Louis

St. Louis shooting: A total of 10 juveniles were shot and one was pronounced dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in St. Louis. (Branson Sparks/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

ST. LOUIS — A total of 10 juveniles were shot and one was pronounced dead after a shooting early Sunday morning in St. Louis, authorities said.

Update 3:15 p.m. EDT June 18: The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 10 juveniles were between the ages of 15 to 19 years old. One of them, a 17-year-old, was pronounced dead, according to KMOV.

The shooting happened in an office building, police say. The building space was being used for a planned party, according to the news outlet.

At the time of the shooting, Chief Robert Tracy said that officers were already in the area acting as patrols, KMOV reported.

The names of the victims and the suspect have not yet been released.

An AR-style rifle and handgun were found at the scene, KSDK reported. A 17-year-old boy was in possession of the handgun. He was taken into custody.

Original story: The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that the shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Sunday at 14th and Washington Avenue, according to KMOV. Ten juveniles were shot and one was killed.

Witnesses told the news outlet that the shooting happened inside a building.

Police told KSDK that the victim that died was pronounced at the scene. The other nine were taken to the hospital.

A spokesperson for St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones told the news outlet that the mayor was informed about the shooting and is expected to hold a news conference Sunday afternoon.

The current conditions of the nine injured are unknown, according to KMOV.

The names of the victims have not yet been released, according to The Associated Press.

Information about a suspect or what led up to the shooting is unclear.