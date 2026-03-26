Trekking the law: Rob Halford to guest on William Shatner's metal album

Rob Halford poses at the 'The Ballad of Judas Priest' photocall during the 76th Berlinale International Film Festival Berlin at Grand Hyatt Hotel on February 15, 2026 in Berlin, Germany. (Gerald Matzka/Getty Images)

Rob Halford has lived after midnight, rocked to the dawn and is now boldly going where no man has gone before.

The Judas Priest frontman is collaborating with William Shatner on the Star Trek icon's upcoming metal album. Together, they recorded a new version of the Priest classic "You've Got Another Thing Comin'."

"I've always been drawn to the energy and storytelling of heavy metal," the 95-year-old Shatner says in a statement. "Working with Rob on this track brings that intensity to life in a way that feels both timeless and entirely new."

As previously reported, Shatner's album will also include covers of songs by Black Sabbath and Iron Maiden. Further details about the record, including the full track and guest list, title and release date, will be announced soon.

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