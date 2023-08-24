Trailer for new Carlos Santana documentary released

The official trailer for the upcoming Carlos Santana documentary, Carlos: The Santana Journey Global Premiere, has just been released.

The clip kicks off with the Rock & Roll Hall of Famer asking, “Do you believe in magic?” It features archival footage from throughout his career and ends with Carlos saying, “Magic is when you command the elements to capture people’s hearts.”

The film is getting a special three-day premiere event in September. Carlos: The Santana Journey Global Premiere will be in theaters on Saturday, September 23; Sunday, September 24; and Wednesday, September 27. In addition to the doc, the event will feature exclusive introductory content from both Santana and the film's director, Rudy Valdez. It will then get a wider theatrical release on September 29.

Tickets for Carlos: The Santana Journey Global Premiere are on sale now at carlosglobalpremiere.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.