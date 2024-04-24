Track list for 'Stop Making Sense' tribute album released

We're finally getting more details about the upcoming album celebrating the soundtrack to Talking Heads' iconic concert film, Stop Making Sense.

Up until now, we've only known which artists will be on the album, Everyone's Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense, with a few singles released, including versions of "Burning Down the House" and "Take Me to the River," recorded by Paramore and Lorde, respectively.

Well, now, the complete track list is out, with Miley Cyrus covering "Psycho Killer," The National taking on "Heaven" and The Linda Lindas putting their spin on "Found a Job." A new cover has also just been released from the album, girl in red's cover of "Girlfriend is Better."

"Talking Heads is an iconic band that helped define my identity when I was a teenager and they continue to inspire young people all around the world," girl in red says. "Being a part of this tribute is so sick and I'm super grateful I was given the opportunity."

She adds, "Talking Heads forever!!!!"

You can listen to girl in red's cover now via digital outlets.

Everyone's Getting Involved, due out May 17, is being put together by the film company A24, which released a theatrical restoration of the iconic 1984 concert film.

Considered by many to be the greatest concert film of all time, Stop Making Sense, directed by Jonathan Demme, was recorded over three shows at Hollywood's Pantages Theatre in December 1983; the documentary came out the following October.

Here is the track list for Everyone's Getting Involved: A Tribute to Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense:

"Psycho Killer" - Miley Cyrus

"Heaven" - The National

"Thank You For Sending Me An Angel" - Blondshell

"Found A Job" - The Linda Lindas

"Slippery People" - Él Mató a un Policía Motorizado

"Burning Down The House" - Paramore

"Life During Wartime" - Dj Tunez

"Making Flippy Floppy" - Teezo Touchdown

"Swamp" - Jean Dawson

"What A Day That Was" - The Cavemen.

"This Must Be The Place (Naive Melody)" - BADBADNOTGOOD (Feat. Norah Jones)

"Once In A Lifetime" - Kevin Abstract

"Genius Of Love" - Toro y Moi (feat Brijean)

"Girlfriend Is Better" - girl in red

"Take Me To The River" - Lorde

"Crosseyed And Painless" - Chicano Batman (Feat. Money Mark)

