Toto to wrap 2025 with Las Vegas show

Toto is set to close out 2025 with a show in Las Vegas.

The “Africa” rockers have announced their last show of the year will take place Dec. 30 at BleauLive Theater inside Fontainebleau Las Vegas.

This will be a return to the theater for Toto. They previously played a sold-out show at the venue in August.

A presale for tickets kicks off Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT, with tickets going on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT.

Before heading to Vegas, Toto has several Latin American shows on their schedule. Their next concert, with Christopher Cross, is Dec. 11 in Santiago, Chile.

A complete list of dates can be found at totofficial.com.

