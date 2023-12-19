Tommy Lee teases new Mötley Crüe music: "Wait until you hear it, it's insane"

Following Nikki Sixx's confirmation that new Mötley Crüe music is coming in 2024, Tommy Lee is hyping up the upcoming tunes.

Speaking with the Desert Sun of Palm Springs, California, the drummer declares, "Wait until you hear it, it's insane."

"It's not a full album, but that might be down the road a bit," Lee says. "We're always writing and doing stuff, so that's always a possibility down the road."

"We just went to the studio not too long ago and recorded three insane tracks and one of them is called 'Dogs of War,'" he adds. "We're just finishing up the video for it."

Mötley Crüe last released new music in 2019 for the soundtrack to their biopic, The Dirt. The upcoming material will mark their first since John 5 joined Mötley in place of guitarist Mick Mars, who announced his retirement from touring in 2022 and has been involved with legal proceedings with his former bandmates.

"For those jonesing for some new Crüe, people are going to bug out," Lee says. "John 5 is playing on it, the guitar work is incredible and it sounds sick."

Mötley Crüe is playing a concert in Palm Springs on New Year's Eve.

