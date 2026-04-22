Tommy Lee announces 'reimagined' version of ﻿'Tommyland: The Ride'﻿ album

Tommy Lee has announced a new album called Tommyland Rides Again, described as a "reimagined" version of the Mötley Crüe drummer's 2005 solo record, Tommyland: The Ride.

Tommyland Rides Again is due out May 22. According to a press release, the updated set gives "each track all the love and attention to create something that was just sonically impossible back in 2005."

"The cover art invites you to take a ride inside my twisted musical world and experience its new life after 20 years," Lee says in a statement. "And in Dolby Atmos."

Tommyland: The Ride included collaborations with Nickelback's Chad Kroeger, Joel Madden of Good Charlotte, Something Corporate's Andrew McMahon and Backstreet Boy Nick Carter, as well as the single "Good Times," which featured Butch Walker and was the theme song to the 2005 reality seriesTommy Lee Goes to College.

The Tommyland Rides Again version of "Good Times" is out now alongside an HD upscale of the original video, which you can watch streaming on YouTube.

Tommyland Rides Again also includes a new bonus track called "Stupid World," featuring musician and former pro skateboarder Chad Tepper.

After releasing the original Tommyland: The Ride album, Lee didn't put out another solo record until 2020's Andro, which remains his most recent solo effort.

Mötley Crüe, meanwhile, is preparing to launch their Return of the Carnival of Sins tour in July.

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