Tom Petty’s “Love Is A Long Road” featured in 'Grand Theft Auto VI' trailer

Rick Diamond/Getty Images

By Jill Lances

Tom Petty classic is featured in the trailer for the latest installment of the popular video game Grand Theft Auto.

The clip for Grand Theft Auto VI features the Petty tune "Love Is A Long Road," from his 1989 debut solo album, Full Moon Fever. The tune was the B-side to the hit single "Free Fallin'," Petty's highest charting Hot 100 hit, which landed at #7.

While "Love Is A Long Road" wasn't officially released as a single, it still got airplay and peaked at #7 on the Billboard Album Rock Tracks chart.

Grand Theft Auto VI will be released in 2025.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!