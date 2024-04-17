Tom Petty estate supports Planned Parenthood with $150K donation

The Tom Petty estate has announced they’ve donated $150,000 to support women’s reproductive rights in the U.S.

A post on the late singer's Instagram account shares that the estate "is proud to strongly support @plannedparenthood's efforts to preserve important healthcare in the USA," noting the money is going to the Planned Parenthood Federation, Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast and Planned Parenthood Greater New York.

“Tom’s widow, Dana Petty, worked for Planned Parenthood for over a decade in various roles, including as a counselor, and Tom was quite proud of that fact,” the post explains. “It is in this spirit that we encourage everyone to support the important access to rape kits and counseling, early screenings for cancer and of course the right to choose whether or not to become a parent.”

They also shared a link for those who'd like to follow their lead and donate to the organization.

