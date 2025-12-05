Tom Petty estate releases special limited edition 'Live Anthology' vinyl

The Tom Petty estate has released a new ultra-limited edition vinyl of The Live Anthology – From The Vaults Vol. 1.
The new "Cool Blue" pressing of the album is limited to 2,000 individually numbered copies and is available now at TomPetty.com.
The Live Anthology – From The Vaults Vol. 1. is made up of live tracks personally curated by Petty himself. The collection was originally issued as a bonus CD in the 2009 five-CD box set, The Live Anthology, and until now had never been available as a standalone vinyl release.
