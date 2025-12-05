Tom Petty estate releases special limited edition 'Live Anthology' vinyl

The Tom Petty estate has released a new ultra-limited edition vinyl of The Live Anthology – From The Vaults Vol. 1.

The new "Cool Blue" pressing of the album is limited to 2,000 individually numbered copies and is available now at TomPetty.com.

This colored variant follows the recent Record Store Day Black Friday release of a special turquoise version, which was limited to 11,000 copies.

The Live Anthology – From The Vaults Vol. 1. is made up of live tracks personally curated by Petty himself. The collection was originally issued as a bonus CD in the 2009 five-CD box set, The Live Anthology, and until now had never been available as a standalone vinyl release.

The album includes live performances of songs like “Don’t Come Around Here No More,” “The Last DJ” and “I Need To Know,” along with deep cuts like “Like A Diamond,” “Think About Me” and “Ballad of Easy Rider.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.