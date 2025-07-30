Toast the Grateful Dead's 60th anniversary with limited-edition wines

When Dead & Company perform their three headline shows in San Francisco's Golden Gate Park to celebrate the 60th anniversary of Grateful Dead, fans on-site will get the first chance to sample two new anniversary-edition wines from the band's collaboration with Gnarly Head wines.

The Old Vine Zinfadel and Cabernet Sauvignon wines will be available nationwide in August in commemorative bottles featuring a special label design incorporating the Dead's 60th anniversary logo in holographic foil.

Grateful Dead archivist and legacy manager David Lemieux says in a statement, "For 60 years, the Grateful Dead has brought people together through music, community, and shared experiences—and that spirit lives on in this special collaboration with Gnarly Head wines."

"These Anniversary-Edition wines capture the energy, creativity, and individuality that have defined the Dead for six decades, and fans now have a new way to celebrate the music and memories made along the way."

The wines cost around $12 per bottle. Visit gnarlyhead.com for more information.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.