As tickets go on sale, hear snippets of new original 'Wicked: For Good' songs

Wicked fans can finally get a taste of the two new original songs from the movie's sequel.

A new Wicked: For Good clip was released Wednesday, featuring snippets of songs sung by Ariana Grande as Glinda and Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba.

The songs are "The Girl in the Bubble," sung by Grande, and "No Place Like Home," sung by Erivo. They were composed by Stephen Schwartz, who wrote the music and lyrics for the original Wicked Broadway musical. He told ABC Audio in June, "They are storytelling songs ... and they're there because we needed them to tell the story."

"They are astonishing talents," Schwartz said of the movie's stars. "And to have two songs being debuted by Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, I mean, as a songwriter, it doesn't really get better than that."

In a Fandango interview with director Jon M. Chu and the cast, Chu said there are "so many things" he's excited for fans to see in Wicked: For Good.

"The temperature is up," he said in the interview, a snippet of which was shared on Instagram. "In movie one, we saw cracks of who [Elphaba and Glinda] are to become. We saw them make choices that position them on the stage of what could be. And in movie two, we get to see those things play out."

The new clip and song snippets come as tickets go on sale for the conclusion of the two-part Wicked film series, which hits theaters Nov. 21. The first film, simply titled Wicked, premiered Nov. 22, 2024.

