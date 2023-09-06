Three new Bob Dylan rerecordings available through private sale at Christie’s

Three new Bob Dylan rerecordings are up for sale, and they likely won't come cheap.

Back in 2022, a one-of-a-kind rerecording of Dylan's classic "Blowin' In The Wind," which he recorded with producer T Bone Burnett, was auctioned off for $1.8 million. Well, now, Variety reports that three more tracks are up for sale.

The latest rerecordings include “Simple Twist of Fate,” “Masters of War” and “Gotta Serve Somebody,” which are all now available via a private sale at Christie’s. The trio was recorded during a session Dylan had with Burnett in 2021 and come on an aluminum disc developed by Burnett that’s like vinyl but more durable. All three songs will be autographed and come in a display case.

As for why they aren’t getting auctioned off this time, Burnett tells the mag, “I realized when we had an auction that we had no idea who was going to buy it. It could have been somebody just to hoard it or something.”

And it sounds like there will be more to come. Variety notes there are still two more rerecordings that have not been put up for sale yet: "Not Dark Yet" and "The Times They Are A-Changin'."

More info on the sale can be found at christies.com.

