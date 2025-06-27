This is why Iron Maiden won't be performing at Glastonbury

Iron Maiden celebrates their 50th anniversary in 2025, and in that half-century, the metal icons have never played Glastonbury. If that never changes, that's fine by frontman Bruce Dickinson.

"I always said I'd turn Glastonbury down if we were ever invited," Dickinson tells the U.K.'s The i Paper.

He adds, "I don't want to go play in front of Gwyneth Paltrow and a perfume-infested yurt."

While we can't speak to the Iron Man star's current festival-going plans, she has attended Glastonbury in the past to watch her ex-husband, Chris Martin, perform with Coldplay.

As for the alleged perfume infestation, we imagine that's not the worst thing you could smell at a festival that's notorious for its mud.

Nevertheless, it seems Maiden is happy to keep on trucking and playing for their dedicated fanbase — and for what they hope is a reasonable price — as they continue their current Run for Your Lives world tour.

"It's not just about making money," Dickinson says. "We want s***loads of people to come and see us. I'm amazed at the prices that some people are prepared to pay to see some legacy acts."

Meanwhile, Glastonbury 2025 is currently underway. It features headliners The 1975, Neil Young and Olivia Rodrigo.

