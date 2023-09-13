On This Day, September 13, 2019: Singer Eddie Money dies at age 70

By Jill Lances

On This Day, September 13, 2019…

Singer Eddie Money passed away at the age of 70 after a battle with cancer.

Throughout his career, Money had 11 Top 40 songs, including two Top 10 hits, "Take Me Home Tonight," with Ronnie Spector, which peaked at #2 in 1986, and "Walk on Water," which went to #9 in 1988.

Other classic Money songs include “Baby Hold On,” “Two Tickets to Paradise,” “Think I’m in Love” and “Shakin’.”

Money’s health began to decline in July of 2019; he developed pneumonia after undergoing a heart valve replacement. In August of that year, he revealed he had been diagnosed with stage 4 esophageal cancer, and died a month later at Keck Hospital of USC in Los Angeles.

