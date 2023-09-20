On This Day, September 20, 1975: David Bowie lands his first US #1 with “Fame”

On This Day, September 20, 1975…

David Bowie topped the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart with "Fame," his first #1 in the U.S.

The song written by Bowie, Carlos Alomar and John Lennon, was the second single off Bowie's ninth studio album, Young Americans. It wound up being one of the biggest hits of the year, charting at #7 on Billboard's year-end chart.

It would be almost eight years before Bowie landed his second, and final, #1 hit with “Let’s Dance,” which topped the chart in May, 1983.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.