On This Day, September 8, 1990: Jon Bon Jovi lands solo #1 with “Blaze of Glory”

By Jill Lances

On This Day, September 8, 1990...

Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi landed his first and only solo #1 single with "Blaze of Glory" from the soundtrack to the hit movie Young Guns II, starring Emilio Estevez.

Emilio originally wanted to use the Bon Jovi track "Wanted Dead or Alive" for the movie, but the rocker instead opted to write an original tune with lyrics he felt were more appropriate for a Western about famed outlaw Billy the Kid.

The track, which featured Jeff Beck on guitar, went on to win a Golden Globe for Best Original Song and was nominated for an Academy Award; it lost to "Sooner Or Later (I Always Get My Man)" from the movie Dick Tracy.

