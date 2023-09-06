On This Day, September 6, 1968: George Harrison asks Eric Clapton to contribute to “While My Guitar Gently Weeps”

On This Day, September 6, 1968…

George Harrison asked Eric Clapton to contribute a guitar solo to his new Beatles song, "While My Guitar Gently Weeps."

Clapton initially declined Harrison’s request saying, “nobody ever plays on Beatles records," but Harrison eventually convinced him to participate, and Clapton recorded the solo that night.

The song appeared on the band's album The Beatles, also known as The White Album, which was released in November of 1968. The track was one of Harrison's songs on the album. It went on to be an iconic track for him and has often made it on lists of the greatest guitar songs of all time.

Harrison eventually paid Clapton back for his contribution by cowriting and playing guitar on Cream's "Badge."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.