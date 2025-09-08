On This Day, Sept. 8, 1990: Jon Bon Jovi tops the chart with debut solo single ‘Blaze of Glory’

Jon Bon Jovi landed at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 with his debut solo single, "Blaze of Glory."

The power ballad, which features Jeff Beck on guitar, was featured in the Emilio Estevez western Young Guns II, although Estevez originally wanted to use the Bon Jovi song "Wanted Dead or Alive." Feeling that the song didn't fit the theme of the movie, Jon decided to write the new tune.

"Blaze of Glory" would go on to earn Jon Bon Jovi a best original song nomination at the Oscars, although he lost to the Dick Tracy song "Sooner or Later," which was written by Stephen Sondheim.

The tune did win a Golden Globe award for best original song and an American Music Award for best pop song.

