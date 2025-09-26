On This Day, Sept. 26, 1979: U2 releases their debut EP, 'Three'

By Jill Lances
On This Day, Sept. 26, 1979 ...

U2 made their recording debut with the release of a three-song EP, aptly titled Three.

The release featured the songs "Out of Control" and "Stories for Boys," which were both later rerecorded for their debut album, Boy. The other song on the release was the B-side "Boy/Girl."

U2, of course, went on to huge success, releasing 14 studio albums and selling over 150 million records worldwide. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

Three was later reissued in November 2019 as part of Record Store Day Black Friday, to commemorate the 40th anniversary of its original release.

U2's last release was 2023's Songs of Surrender, which featured reworked versions of previously released songs. They have reportedly been working on a new album, which frontman Bono has described as a "an unreasonable guitar record."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!