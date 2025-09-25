On This Day, Sept. 25, 2017: Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers performed their final show

Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers headlined the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles for what would turn out to be their final concert ever, as Petty would die less than two weeks later.

During the show, Petty and the band treated fans to such classic tunes as “I Won’t Back Down,” “Free Fallin’,” “Breakdown” and "Learning to Fly,” wrapping the night with “You Wreck Me” and “American Girl.”

Petty was found unconscious at his home on Oct. 2 and died at UCLA Medical Center, although there were initially premature reports of his passing. The coroner report revealed that drugs played a role in his death.

