On This Day, Sept. 23, 2019: Grateful Dead lyricist Robert Hunter died

On This Day, Sept. 23, 2019 ...

Lyricist Robert Hunter, best known for his work with the Grateful Dead, died at his home in San Rafael, California, at the age of 78.

Hunter began working with the Grateful Dead early in their career and contributed songs to several of their albums, starting with 1969's Aoxomoxoa. Many of the band's signature tunes were either written or co-written by Hunter, including "Ripple," "Terrapin Station," "Sugar Magnolia," "Box of Rain," "Dark Star" and "Truckin'."

Following the death of The Dead co-founder Jerry Garcia and the disbanding of the band, Hunter continued his songwriting, working with artists like Bruce Hornsby, Elvis Costello and others.

Hunter was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994 with the Grateful Dead, and he and Garcia were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2015.

