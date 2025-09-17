On This Day, Sept. 17, 2024: Eagles songwriter JD Souther died at 78

On This Day, Sept. 17, 2024 ...

John David "JD" Souther, solo artist and co-writer of many hits for the Eagles, died at his home in New Mexico. He was 78.

Souther co-wrote such Eagles hits as "Best of My Love," "New Kid in Town," "Heartache Tonight," "Victim of Love" and "James Dean." He also co-wrote Don Henley's 1990 hit "The Heart of the Matter."

Souther had his own solo career, recorded duets with his former girlfriend Linda Ronstadt and added vocals to songs by a variety of artists, including Henley, Christopher Cross and Dan Fogelberg.

Upon hearing news of his death, the Eagles paid tribute to Souther, noting, "[W]e have lost a brother, a friend and a brilliant collaborator, and the world has lost a great songwriter."

