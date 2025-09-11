On This Day, Sept. 11, 1973: Bruce Springsteen releases his sophomore album 'The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle'

Just nine months after releasing his debut album, Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J., Bruce Springsteen released the follow-up, The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle.

Although the album received critical praise, it wasn't a commercial success upon its initial release. After the release of Springsteen's next album, the commercial hit Born to Run, songs on The Wild, the Innocent & the E Street Shuffle began getting radio play, and the album has since gone on to be certified double platinum by the RIAA.

The album features the Springsteen classic “Rosalita (Come Out Tonight)" as well as fan favorites like "4th of July Asbury Park (Sandy)," “Kitty’s Back” and “Incident on 57 Street.”

