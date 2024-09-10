On This Day, Sept. 10, 1950: Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry was born

On this Day, Sept. 10, 1950 ...

Joseph Anthony Pereira, better known as Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry, was born in Lawrence, Massachusetts.

Perry, along with Steven Tyler, Tom Hamilton, Joey Kramer and guitarist Ray Tabano, formed Aerosmith in Boston in 1970, with Tabano replaced by Brad Whitford in 1971.

They released their self-titled debut in 1973, which featured the tune "Dream On," which went on to be a classic and peaked at #6 after being reissued in 1975. Their third studio album, 1975's Toys in the Attic, was their first real mainstream success, thanks to the top 40 hit "Sweet Emotion" and the original version of "Walk This Way."

Future hits included a remake of "Walk This Way" with Run DMC, "Dude Looks Like A Lady," "Angel," "Love in an Elevator," "Janie's Got A Gun" and "Livin on the Edge." They landed their first number one single with "I Don't Want to Miss A Thing," a Diane Warren-penned track from the Armageddon soundtrack.

Aerosmith was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2001, and Perry and Tyler were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2013.

Outside of Aerosmith, Perry has released six solo albums and three with The Joe Perry Project. He’s also released three albums as part of Hollywood Vampires, a supergroup that also features Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.