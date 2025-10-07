On This Day, Oct. 7, 2016: The first and only Desert Trip festival kicked off in California

On This Day, Oct. 7, 2016 ...

The first and only Desert Trip festival kicked off at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, the same location where the yearly Coachella Festival is held.

Dubbed “Oldchella” by the public, the six-day event was split over two weekends and included a lineup of superstar classic rock acts like The Rolling Stones, Paul McCartney, The Who, Bob Dylan, Neil Young and Pink Floyd's Roger Waters.

The Stones and Dylan headlined the first night of each weekend, with Young and McCartney playing the Saturdays, and The Who and Waters closing both weekends.

McCartney's set during the second weekend featured two special guests: Rihanna, who joined him for their collaboration "FourFiveSeconds," and Young, who joined McCartney for "A Day in the Life," “Why Don't We Do It in the Road?" and a cover of John Lennon's "Give Peace a Chance."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.