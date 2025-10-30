On This Day, Oct. 30, 2002: David Letterman devotes an entire show to Warren Zevon

On This Day, Oct. 30, 2002…

Warren Zevon was the sole guest on The Late Show with David Letterman, with his appearance coming a few months after he was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer.

The "Werewolves of London" singer, a frequent guest on Letterman’s show over the years, was interviewed by the host where they talked about his diagnosis, with Zevon retaining his sense of humor. When Letterman asked him about that the news of his condition, he quipped, "you mean you heard about the flu?"

When asked by Letterman if there was something he now knew about life and death, Zevon said the memorable line, "not unless I know how much you're supposed to enjoy every sandwich."

Zevon performed three songs during the episode, "Mutineer,” "Genius," and "Roland the Headless Thompson Gunner." It would be his last public performance.

Zevon died Sept. 7, 2003, at the age of 56.

Zevon is set to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in the Musical Influence category. The ceremony is happening Nov. 8 in Los Angeles and Letterman has already been announced as one of the evening’s presenters.

