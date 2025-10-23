On This Day, Oct. 23, 2020: Bruce Springsteen released 'Letter To You'

Bruce Springsteen released his 12th studio album, Letter To You, his first new studio album with the E Street Band since 2014's High Hopes.

The album debuted at #2 in the U.S. and topped the charts in the U.K., Italy, Ireland, Australia and several other countries.

The album's title track was the first single from the record, followed by "Ghosts." It also featured three tracks — "If I Was the Priest," "Janey Needs a Shooter" and "Song for Orphans" — that were written prior to Springsteen's 1973 debut album, Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.

The album's release was accompanied by a making-of documentary, which streamed on Apple TV. It was directed by Springsteen's longtime collaborator Thom Zimny.

