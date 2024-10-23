On This Day, Oct. 23, 2010: Members of Buffalo Springfield reunited at Neil Young’s annual Bridge School Benefit

By Jill Lances
On This Day, Oct. 23, 2010 ...
Members of Buffalo Springfield  Stephen Stills, Neil Young and Richie Furay  reunited for Young’s annual Bridge School Benefit in Mountain View, California. It was the band’s first performance together in more than 18 years.
The band’s set included such classics as “For What It’s Worth,” “Bluebird” and “Mr. Soul.”
The Bridge School Benefit was two days of mostly acoustic concerts raising money for the Bridge School, which assists children with severe physical impairments and complex communication needs.
Other artists on the bill included Pearl Jam, Elvis Costello, Kris Kristofferson, Billy Idol, Jackson Browne, T-Bone Burnett's Speaking Clock Revue featuring Elton John, Leon Russell and Costello, and others.

