On This Day, Oct. 18, 1974: The Rolling Stones released 'It’s Only Rock 'n’ Roll'

On This Day, Oct. 18, 1974 ...

Fifty years ago, The Rolling Stones released their 12th studio album, It's Only Rock 'n' Roll, which was their last album to feature guitarist Mick Taylor.

The album reached #1 on the Billboard Album charts, one of nine number ones The Stones have had throughout their more than 60-year career.

The album's lead single, "It's Only Rock 'n' Roll (But I Like It)," peaked at #16 on the Billboard singles chart. The tune was recorded separately from the rest of the album, with the basic rhythm track recorded by members of the Faces, which included The Stones' future guitarist Ronnie Wood. David Bowie also appeared on that basic track, adding backing vocals.

