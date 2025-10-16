On This Day, Oct. 16, 2003: Simon & Garfunkel kick off the Old Friends tour

By Jill Lances
On This Day, Oct. 16, 2003…
Ten years after their last tour, Simon & Garfunkel reunited to launch the Old Friends tour in Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania.
Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel's relationship had soured after their 1993 tour, but after the pair received a Lifetime Achievement Award at the Grammys, and performed together, they decided to reunite for a full-scale tour.
The shows had the duo performing many of their classic tunes, including "Homeward Bound," "The Sound of Silence," “Mrs. Robinson,” “America” and “The 59th Street Bridge Song,” as well as some of Simon’s solo material.
The first leg of the tour consisted of 40 shows, with a second leg launching in June 2004, followed by a 12-city European leg that wrapped with a free concert in front of the Colosseum in Rome.

