On This Day, Oct. 16, 1992: Neil Young, Tom Petty celebrated 30th anniversary of Bob Dylan’s recording debut

On This Day, Oct. 16, 1992 ...

A star-studded celebration of the 30th anniversary of Bob Dylan’s recording career was held at New York’s Madison Square Garden.

The night’s performers included Neil Young, Tom Petty, Eric Clapton, The Band, John Mellencamp, Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder and Mike McCready, Pretenders' Chrissie Hynde, Willie Nelson, Ronnie Wood, George Harrison and Sinead O’Connor.

The artists each performed a Dylan tune, with Dylan ending the night by performing three songs.

A live double album of the concert was released in August 1993 and peaked at #40 on the Billboard 200 Album chart. The concert was also released on VHS.

Dylan released his self-titled debut album on March 19, 1962.

