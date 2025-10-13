On This Day, Oct. 13, 1986: Neil Young puts on the first-ever Bridge School concert

The first ever Bridge School Benefit concert was held at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California.

Organized by Neil Young and his wife Pegi Young, the concert raised money for the Bridge School, which assists children with severe physical impairments and communication needs. Pegi was one of the co-founders of the school and was inspired to start it when she couldn't find a school for her non-verbal son.

The night’s performers included Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young, Bruce Springsteen, Tom Petty, Don Henley and E Street Band guitarist Nils Lofgren, with the artists performing primarily acoustic sets.

With the exception of 1987, a Bridge School benefit was held every year until 2016, with artists like Billy Idol, Bob Dylan, Pearl Jam, Elton John, R.E.M., The Who, Foo Fighters, Beck and Metallica performing over the years.

The final Bridge School concerts happened Oct. 22 and 23, 2016. In January 2017, following Neil and Pegi’s divorce, they announced the end of the Bridge School concerts.

