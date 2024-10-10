On This Day, Oct. 10, 2013: Paul McCartney plays surprise free show in Times Square

By Jill Lances
Paul McCartney surprised fans in New York City with an impromptu free concert in Times Square, announcing the show on social media about one hour before it occurred.

The rocker was promoting his 16th studio album, New, and treated fans to four songs off the record: "Save Us," "Everybody Out There," "Queenie Eye" and the title track.

Fans who could not make it to the Big Apple were able to enjoy the concert at home thanks to a Times Square webcam.

New, which at the time was McCartney's first album of new material in six years, was released one day later on Oct. 11.

McCartney is currently on the latest leg of his Got Back tour. He plays Santiago, Chile, on Friday.

