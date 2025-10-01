On This Day, Oct. 1, 1965: Bob Dylan plays his first major show backed by The Band

By Jill Lances
On This Day, Oct. 1, 1965…
Bob Dylan headlined Carnegie Hall in New York City backed by the five musicians who would eventually find fame as The Band.
The group, previously known as The Hawks, was made up of guitarist Robbie Robertson, organist Garth Hudson, bassist Rick Danko, pianist Richard Manual and drummer Levon Helm.
The musicians went on to back up Dylan on his historic 1966 electric tour, which drew boos and abuse worldwide from fans who accused him of abandoning folk music.

The Band would go on to release their iconic debut album Music From Big Pink in 1968. Their farewell concert on Nov. 25, 1976, was filmed for the critically acclaimed concert movie The Last Waltz, directed by Martin Scorsese.

The Band was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 1994.

