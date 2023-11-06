On This Day, November 6, 1993: Meat Loaf hits #1 with "I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That)”

By Jill Lances

On This Day, November 6, 1993 …

Meat Loaf scored his one and only #1 song with the track "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)," from his multi-Platinum album Bat Out of Hell II: Back into Hell, the sequel to his 1977 debut, Bat Out Of Hell.

The track, written by Jim Steinman, who penned Meat Loaf's other classic tunes "Paradise by the Dashboard Light" and "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad," featured singer Lorraine Crosby and had an album run time of over 12 minutes.

The song went to #1 in 28 countries and was certified Platinum in the United States. It also earned Meat Loaf a Grammy Award for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Solo.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!