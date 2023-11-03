On This Day, November 3, 1992: Bon Jovi releases 'Keep the Faith'

On This Day, November 3, 1992...

Bon Jovi released their fifth studio album, Keep the Faith, which peaked at #5 on the Billboard 200 albums chart and went on to be certified double Platinum by the RIAA.

The album produced two hit singles: the title track, which landed in the top 40, and “Bed of Roses,” which peaked at #10. It also featured the fan favorite, “I’ll Sleep When I’m Dead.”

Keep the Faith was the last Bon Jovi album to feature all five original members of the band. Bass guitarist Alec John Such was let go from the group in 1994. Such passed away in 2022 at the age of 70.

