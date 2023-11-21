On This Day, November 21, 1991: Aerosmith becomes the first band to guest on 'The Simpsons'

On This Day, November 21, 1991…

Aerosmith made their debut on The Simpsons, becoming the first rock band to appear on the Fox animated series.

The episode, Flaming Moe's, revolves around Homer creating a new drink, the Flaming Homer, which Bar owner Moe then steals and renames the Flaming Moe. The drink is so popular that Moe's Tavern becomes a hotspot, and a hangout for Aerosmith.

While Aerosmith was the first band to appear on The Simpsons, they weren't the last. Other bands to turn up on the show include U2, R.E.M., Red Hot Chili Peppers, Smashing Pumpkins, and White Stripes.

