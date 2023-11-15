On This Day, November 15, 1980: Blondie’s “The Tide Is High” hits #1 in the UK

On This Day, November 15, 1980…

Blondie landed their fifth U.K. #1 single with "The Tide Is High," from their fifth studio album, Autoamerican. It would be another 18 years before Blondie topped the U.K. chart again, landing at #1 in 1999 with the track "Maria."

"The Tide Is High" was a cover of a 1967 song originally performed by the Jamaican group The Paragons, with the tune's songwriter John Holt singing lead on the track.

Blondie’s version of "The Tide Is High” also went on to hit #1 in the U.S., becoming their third and final #1 single. It also topped the charts in Canada and New Zealand.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.