On This Day, November 14, 2006: Led Zeppelin, Rod Stewart inducted into the Uk Music Hall of Fame

On This Day, November 14, 2006…

Led Zeppelin and Rod Stewart were among the inductees who entered the U.K. Music Hall of Fame, which honored musicians of all nationalities for their lifetime contributions to music in the United Kingdom

The ceremony took place at Alexandria Palace in London, with Queen's Roger Taylor inducting Zeppelin and guitarist Jimmy Page on hand to accept the award.

Stewart was inducted by U.K. artist James Morrison, who performed "The First Cut Is the Deepest" and "Do Ya Think I'm Sexy. He accepted his award via satellite from Los Angeles.

Other inductees that year included Bon Jovi, Prince, Beach Boys' Brian Wilson, James Brown and Dusty Springfield, with The Beatles producer George Martin receiving an honorary membership.

The 2006 ceremony was the last one to be held.

